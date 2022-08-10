Anti-Polio drive from August 22 in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :A five-day Anti-polio drive would commence in the entire district on August 22.

District Incharge for Polio, Chaudary Muhammad Hussain told APP that over 3,000 polio teams would go door-to-door and administer polio drops to 917,285 children under five years of age in all tehsils and union councils of the district during the campaign.

He said that 396 areas In-charge, 204 medical officers, allied hospitals and tehsil headquarters hospitals would participate in the campaign and added "307 fix centres will be set up to administer drops".

Hussain further informed that anti-polio drops would also be administered at 182 transit points while teams would also be deputed at toll plazas so that no child would miss immunization.

He added that the results of environmental samples to determine the presence of Poliovirus had been tested negative for one year.

The Anti-Polio Incharge said that Polio was a national issue and it was the responsibility of all to play an influential role in making the country Polio free.

He said the objective of regularly conducting anti-polio campaigns was to keep children safe through protective drops and increase their immunity.

