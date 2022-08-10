UrduPoint.com

Anti-Polio Drive From August 22 In RWP

Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Anti-Polio drive from August 22 in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :A five-day Anti-polio drive would commence in the entire district on August 22.

District Incharge for Polio, Chaudary Muhammad Hussain told APP that over 3,000 polio teams would go door-to-door and administer polio drops to 917,285 children under five years of age in all tehsils and union councils of the district during the campaign.

He said that 396 areas In-charge, 204 medical officers, allied hospitals and tehsil headquarters hospitals would participate in the campaign and added "307 fix centres will be set up to administer drops".

Hussain further informed that anti-polio drops would also be administered at 182 transit points while teams would also be deputed at toll plazas so that no child would miss immunization.

He added that the results of environmental samples to determine the presence of Poliovirus had been tested negative for one year.

The Anti-Polio Incharge said that Polio was a national issue and it was the responsibility of all to play an influential role in making the country Polio free.

He said the objective of regularly conducting anti-polio campaigns was to keep children safe through protective drops and increase their immunity.

/395

Related Topics

Polio Immunity August All

Recent Stories

TECNO brings exciting gifts for fans with #CAMONSU ..

TECNO brings exciting gifts for fans with #CAMONSUMMER

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2022

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th August 2022

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th August 2022

1 day ago
 FBI joins probe into possible link among killings ..

FBI joins probe into possible link among killings in New Mexico of 4 Muslims, in ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.