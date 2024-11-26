Anti-polio drive from Dec 16

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) The last round of the anti-polio campaign of this year will be held from December 16 to 20.

During the five-day campaign, 709,266 children up to the age of five across the district will be vaccinated against polio. A meeting to finalize the arrangements in this regard was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem. The meeting was attended by ADCG Umar Farooq, CEO Health Dr. Asad Aslam, DDHOs and other departmental officers.

The meeting was informed that a total of 3331 teams consisting of 4522 workers have been formed to achieve the 100 percent target of the anti-polio campaign, including 3036 mobile, 206 fixed and 99 transit teams.

The meeting was further informed that 410 employees of the education Department, 132 of the Population Welfare Department, 21 of the Civil Defence Department and 12 of other departments will participate in the campaign. The Deputy Commissioner urged polio workers to maintain their commitment to eradicate polio at the highest level. He also stressed the need for scholars to play their role in getting rid of the disease forever. He clarified that disciplinary action will be taken against parents who refuse vaccination of their children.