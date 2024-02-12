Open Menu

Anti-Polio Drive From Feb 26

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Anti-Polio drive from Feb 26

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) A week-long anti-polio drive will commence in the entire Rawalpindi district from February 26.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-polio drive arrangements, Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema said that the second campaign of the year was being started after the detection of a positive sample of the Polio virus circulating in the area.

He directed the officials concerned to devise an effective plan for the drive so that no hindrance could be faced during the campaign.

Meanwhile, District Superintendent Vaccination Dr Muhammad Nadeem of District Health Authority told APP that as many as 4,199 polio teams would go door-to-door and administer polio drops to 10,15,262 children less than five years of age in all tehsils and union councils of the district.

He informed 243 Union Council Medical Officers and 858 area incharges would also participate in the drive. In addition, "361 fix centers will be set up to administer the drops". Dr Nadim added that anti-polio drops would also be administered at 182 transit points while teams would also be deputed at toll plazas so that no child could miss immunization.

The health officer said that the objective of regularly conducting anti-polio campaigns was to keep children through protective drops and increase their immunity.

He urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role in eliminating the crippling disease from the society.

Related Topics

Polio Immunity Rawalpindi February All From

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Laho ..

HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore

30 minutes ago
 Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh ..

Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly

42 minutes ago
 Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in ..

Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections

1 hour ago
 Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in ge ..

Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in general elections

2 hours ago
 Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kaka ..

Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kakar

2 hours ago
 Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 ..

Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 commentary team

2 hours ago
Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season ..

Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season as match officials for HBL PS ..

2 hours ago
 The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SP ..

The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro Series!

3 hours ago
 Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for p ..

Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for power sharing

4 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP, MQM-P and JUI-F agree on two-point for ..

PML-N, PPP, MQM-P and JUI-F agree on two-point formula for power sharing

4 hours ago
 Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Is ..

Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Islamabad

4 hours ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates r ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan