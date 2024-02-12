Anti-Polio drive from Feb 26

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) A week-long anti-polio drive will commence in the entire Rawalpindi district from February 26.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-polio drive arrangements, Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema said that the second campaign of the year was being started after the detection of a positive sample of the Polio virus circulating in the area.

He directed the officials concerned to devise an effective plan for the drive so that no hindrance could be faced during the campaign.

Meanwhile, District Superintendent Vaccination Dr Muhammad Nadeem of District Health Authority told APP that as many as 4,199 polio teams would go door-to-door and administer polio drops to 10,15,262 children less than five years of age in all tehsils and union councils of the district.

He informed 243 Union Council Medical Officers and 858 area incharges would also participate in the drive. In addition, "361 fix centers will be set up to administer the drops". Dr Nadim added that anti-polio drops would also be administered at 182 transit points while teams would also be deputed at toll plazas so that no child could miss immunization.

The health officer said that the objective of regularly conducting anti-polio campaigns was to keep children through protective drops and increase their immunity.

He urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role in eliminating the crippling disease from the society.