UrduPoint.com

Anti-polio Drive From Feb 28 In Bahawalpur, Over 0.76 M Children To Be Vaccinated

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2022 | 06:54 PM

Anti-polio drive from Feb 28 in Bahawalpur, Over 0.76 m children to be vaccinated

The three-day Anti-Polio campaign will start from February 28 in the district under which more than 760,000 children up to the age of five years will be vaccinated against the crippling disease

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :The three-day Anti-Polio campaign will start from February 28 in the district under which more than 760,000 children up to the age of five years will be vaccinated against the crippling disease.

This was revealed in a meeting held in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner office here on Monday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia to review the arrangements for the campaign.

Health CEO Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Makwal, DHO Preventives Dr. Khalid Arain, District Coordinator Dr. Khalid Channar, and other officers concerned were present on the occasion.

The deputy commissioner said the officers and staff of the departments concerned should play their due role in making this anti-polio campaign successful.

He said the members of mobile, fixed, and transit teams should work actively in the field.

District Health Officer Dr. Khalid Arain told the meeting that the campaign would start from February 28 and continue till March 2. He told that March 3 and March 4 were catch-up days reserved for left-out children.

He said that 2343 mobile teams, 173 fixed teams, and 133 transit teams have been formed for the campaign. During this campaign, 122 Union Council Monitoring Officers, 337 Area Incharges, and other officers concerned will supervise the campaign.

Related Topics

Mobile Bahawalpur February March From

Recent Stories

12 more die of Corona, 974 new cases confirmed in ..

12 more die of Corona, 974 new cases confirmed in KP

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister takes notice of children's fainting ..

Chief Minister takes notice of children's fainting after consuming tainted food

3 minutes ago
 Spanish Foreign Minister Rejects Idea of European ..

Spanish Foreign Minister Rejects Idea of European War Over Ukraine

3 minutes ago
 22 shops demolished during anti-encroachment opera ..

22 shops demolished during anti-encroachment operation

3 minutes ago
 Seminar on 'Women's right, harassment at workplace ..

Seminar on 'Women's right, harassment at workplace" held at UoS

6 minutes ago
 Foreign Sabotage Fails to Stop Iran's 'Popular Mov ..

Foreign Sabotage Fails to Stop Iran's 'Popular Movement' - Tehran

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>