Anti-polio drive from Feb 28 in Bahawalpur, Over 0.76 m children to be vaccinated

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :The three-day Anti-Polio campaign will start from February 28 in the district under which more than 760,000 children up to the age of five years will be vaccinated against the crippling disease.

This was revealed in a meeting held in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner office here on Monday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia to review the arrangements for the campaign.

Health CEO Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Makwal, DHO Preventives Dr. Khalid Arain, District Coordinator Dr. Khalid Channar, and other officers concerned were present on the occasion.

The deputy commissioner said the officers and staff of the departments concerned should play their due role in making this anti-polio campaign successful.

He said the members of mobile, fixed, and transit teams should work actively in the field.

District Health Officer Dr. Khalid Arain told the meeting that the campaign would start from February 28 and continue till March 2. He told that March 3 and March 4 were catch-up days reserved for left-out children.

He said that 2343 mobile teams, 173 fixed teams, and 133 transit teams have been formed for the campaign. During this campaign, 122 Union Council Monitoring Officers, 337 Area Incharges, and other officers concerned will supervise the campaign.