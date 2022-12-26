Anti-polio drive from Jan 16

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :A five-day anti polio drive campaign will begin from January 16 to 20, 2023 during which 663,793 children under five years of age will be administered polio vaccine in the district.

This was stated by Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Dr Khaliqdad Niswana while talking to APP here on Monday.

He said that to make the polio campaign successful, a total of 3,331 teams including 169 UCMO, 612 area in-charges, 3,036 mobile, 206 fixed and 89 transit teams would be formed in 167 union councils.

Dr Khaliqdad Niswana said that 7,237 workers including 524 of education department, 155 of welfare department, 107 of civil defense, and 27 employees of other departments would perform their duties in the field during the drive.

"The polio teams would be imparted first training on January 2 to 5 andthe second on January 12 and 13", he added.