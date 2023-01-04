Anti-polio drive from Jan 16

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :The first anti-polio drive of new calender year 2023 will commence from January 16 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Saqib Munir on Wednesday said that children under five years of age would be administered polio vaccine.

He said that all necessary arrangements were being finalized to achieve the 100 target of vaccination.

He said that dual monitoring of the drive would be done by the Assistant Commissioners and Deputy District Health Officers (DDHOs).

He said that a formal awareness campaign would also be launched to guide parents aboutpolio vaccination.