Anti-polio drive from January 8

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) A weeklong round of an anti-polio drive will commence across the district from January 8, 2024.

A spokesman for the health department said here on Tuesday that 4,869 teams had been constituted to administer polio drops to 1.

536 million children up to the age of five years during the drive which would continue till January 14, 2024.

In this connection, all necessary arrangements are being completed rapidly to achieve 100 percent results.

All types of media will also be used besides making announcements through loudspeakers of mosques to persuade parents for cooperation with anti-polio teams, he added.