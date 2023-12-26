Open Menu

Anti-polio Drive From January 8

Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Anti-polio drive from January 8

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) A weeklong round of an anti-polio drive will commence across the district from January 8, 2024.

A spokesman for the health department said here on Tuesday that 4,869 teams had been constituted to administer polio drops to 1.

536 million children up to the age of five years during the drive which would continue till January 14, 2024.

In this connection, all necessary arrangements are being completed rapidly to achieve 100 percent results.

All types of media will also be used besides making announcements through loudspeakers of mosques to persuade parents for cooperation with anti-polio teams, he added.

Related Topics

Polio January Media All From Million

Recent Stories

PHC grants interim stay on ECP order , directs it ..

PHC grants interim stay on ECP order , directs it to return BAT symbol to PTI

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan determined to take fraternal ties with Ch ..

Pakistan determined to take fraternal ties with China to new heights: Caretaker ..

1 hour ago
 A Recap of vivo’s Marvellous Journey to 2023!

A Recap of vivo’s Marvellous Journey to 2023!

1 hour ago
 Shah Mahmood Qureshi is likely to be released from ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi is likely to be released from Adiala jail toay

4 hours ago
 Rain disrupts second Pak vs Aus Test match in Melb ..

Rain disrupts second Pak vs Aus Test match in Melbourne today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 December 2023

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 December 2023

8 hours ago
 UN expert calls Israeli conduct in Gaza ‘institu ..

UN expert calls Israeli conduct in Gaza ‘institutionalized impunity'

17 hours ago
 Quaid-e-Azam’s famous speech in late Imran Aslam ..

Quaid-e-Azam’s famous speech in late Imran Aslam voice available on Youtube: S ..

17 hours ago
 Commissioner imposed ban on open tractor trolleys ..

Commissioner imposed ban on open tractor trolleys for 4 days

17 hours ago
 CM suspends Deputy Director Agriculture Extension ..

CM suspends Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Qambar-Shahdadkot

17 hours ago
 Nation celebrates Jinnah’s birth anniversary wit ..

Nation celebrates Jinnah’s birth anniversary with traditional zeal, fervor

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan