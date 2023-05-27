UrduPoint.com

Anti-Polio Drive From May 29, Targeting 364,422 Kids

Published May 27, 2023

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :An anti-polio campaign is scheduled to commence on May 29, targeting a total of 364,422 children below the age of five.

The health department has formed teams consisting of 2,599 experienced individuals to carry out the vaccination process.

Parents have been strongly encouraged by the health department to have their children vaccinated, assuring them that the vaccine is completely safe and even sick or weak children can receive the anti-polio shots, a press release said.

Unlike previous campaigns, this time the vaccines will be available at health units instead of being administered door-to-door.

Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad has appealed to parents to cooperate with the administration to ensure that all children under the age of five receive the anti-polio drops.

Furthermore, adequate security measures have been put in place to protect the anti-polio teams.

