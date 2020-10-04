UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-polio Drive From Monday

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 04:10 PM

Anti-polio drive from Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :The next phase of five-day anti-polio drive will start in district Faisalabad from Monday, Oct 5.

A spokesman for the Health Department said on Sunday that all necessary arrangements had been completed for the anti-polio campaign, which would continue till Oct 9.

He said that 3,323 teams had been constituted to administer anti-polio drops to 1,381,750children up to the age of five years in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Sunday All From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,041 new COVID-19 cases, 1,001 reco ..

56 minutes ago

UAE welcomes signing of peace agreement in Sudan

1 hour ago

NYU Abu Dhabi launches new undergraduate major in ..

3 hours ago

UAE calls for UN Member States to uphold obligatio ..

4 hours ago

Khorfakkan Hospital obtains international health a ..

4 hours ago

SHUAA launches three Sharia-compliant funds in ADG ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.