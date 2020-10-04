Anti-polio drive from Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :The next phase of five-day anti-polio drive will start in district Faisalabad from Monday, Oct 5.

A spokesman for the Health Department said on Sunday that all necessary arrangements had been completed for the anti-polio campaign, which would continue till Oct 9.

He said that 3,323 teams had been constituted to administer anti-polio drops to 1,381,750children up to the age of five years in the district.