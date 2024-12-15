Open Menu

Anti-polio Drive From Monday

Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Anti-polio drive from Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) A seven-day anti-polio vaccination campaign is set to commence in Punjab on Monday.

The drive will continue until December 22 in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad, while in the remaining 33 districts, it will conclude on Friday, December 20.

According to the Health department on Sunday, to ensure the success of the campaign, 85,000 mobile teams have been formed, tasked with administering anti-polio drops to over 23.3 million children across the province.

Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical education, Khawaja Salman Rafique, reiterated the government’s commitment to eradicating polio, calling it a national agenda.

He urged parents to cooperate with the teams and ensure their children receive the life-saving vaccine.

He said that the Punjab government has emphasized the importance of community participation in achieving the goal of a polio-free Pakistan, and special arrangements have been made to reach even the most remote areas during this drive.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Faisalabad Polio Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Mobile Rawalpindi December Sunday Government Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

9 hours ago
 SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s c ..

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..

22 hours ago
 Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing pla ..

Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab

23 hours ago
 itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Y ..

Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador

23 hours ago
 Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defe ..

Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024

24 hours ago
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Pu ..

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority

1 day ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

1 day ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

1 day ago
 FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in ..

FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi

1 day ago
 PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish ..

PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend

1 day ago
 PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged fro ..

PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan