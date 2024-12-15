Anti-polio Drive From Monday
Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) A seven-day anti-polio vaccination campaign is set to commence in Punjab on Monday.
The drive will continue until December 22 in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad, while in the remaining 33 districts, it will conclude on Friday, December 20.
According to the Health department on Sunday, to ensure the success of the campaign, 85,000 mobile teams have been formed, tasked with administering anti-polio drops to over 23.3 million children across the province.
Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical education, Khawaja Salman Rafique, reiterated the government’s commitment to eradicating polio, calling it a national agenda.
He urged parents to cooperate with the teams and ensure their children receive the life-saving vaccine.
He said that the Punjab government has emphasized the importance of community participation in achieving the goal of a polio-free Pakistan, and special arrangements have been made to reach even the most remote areas during this drive.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youth hit to death2 minutes ago
-
Govt to establish 300 Ed-Tech model schools in Kachi Abadis2 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive from Monday2 minutes ago
-
Balochistan is significantly important to promote trade: Ali Hassan2 minutes ago
-
PM launches final anti-polio campaign of 20242 minutes ago
-
Adviser to CM Minister on Sports & Youth Affairs visits Turbat University12 minutes ago
-
Minister Arora inaugurates Pakistan Lifestyle Furniture Expo 202412 minutes ago
-
DBA election to be held on January 1112 minutes ago
-
Int'l Tea Day marked12 minutes ago
-
Minister HE inspects ETEA’s computer based recruitment test12 minutes ago
-
Gas supply schedule for domestic consumers22 minutes ago
-
Maryam leads Punjab multi-sectoral investment drive in Guangzhou22 minutes ago