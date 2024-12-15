Anti-polio drive from Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) A seven-day anti-polio vaccination campaign is set to commence in Punjab on Monday.

The drive will continue until December 22 in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad, while in the remaining 33 districts, it will conclude on Friday, December 20.

According to the Health department on Sunday, to ensure the success of the campaign, 85,000 mobile teams have been formed, tasked with administering anti-polio drops to over 23.3 million children across the province.

Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical education, Khawaja Salman Rafique, reiterated the government’s commitment to eradicating polio, calling it a national agenda.

He urged parents to cooperate with the teams and ensure their children receive the life-saving vaccine.

He said that the Punjab government has emphasized the importance of community participation in achieving the goal of a polio-free Pakistan, and special arrangements have been made to reach even the most remote areas during this drive.