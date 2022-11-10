UrduPoint.com

Anti-polio Drive From Nov 21

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Anti-polio drive from Nov 21

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :The fresh round of five-day anti-polio drive in the district would commence from Nov 21.

Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh, while presiding over a meeting of the polio eradication committee here on Thursday, directed the quarters concerned to complete all-out arrangements to ensure vaccination of children under five years of age.

Not a single child should be missed during the drive, he said and warned that negligence on the part of the staff would be dealt with under the law.

He ordered for launching an awareness campaign for parents to motivate them to administer anti-polio drops to their children.

Earlier, Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Kashif Mahmood briefed the meeting about the arrangements.

More Stories From Pakistan

