Anti-Polio Drive From Oct 24

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2022 | 04:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :A Week-long Anti-Polio drive would commence in the entire district on October 24.

Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of District Health Authority Dr Ansar Ishaque told APP that over 3,000 polio teams would go door-to-door and administer polio drops to 917,285 children less than five years in all tehsils and union councils of the district during the campaign. He added that 396 areas In-charge, 204 medical officers, allied hospitals and tehsil headquarters hospitals would participate in the campaign.

In addition, " 307 fix centres have been set up to administer drops". Ansar further informed that anti-polio drops would also be administered at 182 transit points while teams have also been deputed at toll plazas so that no child could miss immunization.

The CEO added that the results of environmental samples to determine the presence of Poliovirus had been tested negative for one year. He said that Polio was a national issue, and it was the responsibility of all to play an influential role in making the country Polio free.

The CEO said the objective of regularly conducting anti-polio campaigns was to keep children through protective drops and increase their immunity. He urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role in eliminating the crippling disease from society.

"The parents should cooperate with special teams so that the set target could be achieved, he added.''/395

