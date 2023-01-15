Anti-polio drive from tomorrow

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :The five-day anti-polio drive will begin from January 16, Monday during which 689,000 children under five years of age would be administered polio vaccine in the district.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Dr Khaliqdad Niswana said that a total of 3,331 teams including 169 UCMO, 612 area in-charges, 3,036 mobile, 206 fixed and 89 transit teams had been formed in 167 union councils.

Dr Niswana said that 7,500 workers including 524 of education department, 155 ofwelfare department, 107 of civil defence, and 27 employees of other departmentswould perform their duties in the field during the drive.