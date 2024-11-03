Anti-polio Drive: Gypsy Children Vaccinated
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2024 | 07:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Health Department’s teams have administered anti-polio drops to children of Nomads at their makeshift huts in different localities of Bahawalpur.
Official sources said here that under the directions of the Punjab chief minister, the anti-polio campaign is underway in all areas of Bahawalpur district. “Several teams have been constituted to vaccinate children below five against polio,” they said.
The teams headed by Chief Executive Officer (Health), Dr. Aamir Bashir visited makeshift huts of nomads in Model Town, University Road, Badar Sher and others where children were administered anti-polio drops.
Speaking on the occasion, CEO Health Dr. Aamir said that the poliovirus had been detected in different areas of the country. He said that Health Department had been assigned the task to vaccinate children to make Pakistan, a polio-free country. He added that tens of thousands of children had been administered anti-polio drops so far, adding that the campaign would continue to achieve 100 percent target.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024
9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..
Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth
Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo
Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy
Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI
Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president
Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability
Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..
Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LESCO collects over Rs 2m from 91 defaulters in 24 hours57 seconds ago
-
LESCO installs 272 new transformers of 100kVA1 minute ago
-
Writers. Poets pays tribute to Zarina Baloch on her death anniversary21 minutes ago
-
Wrestler Athar Zahid calls on Governor Kundi21 minutes ago
-
Accused arrested for killing cousin31 minutes ago
-
Tarar grieved over demise of senior journalist’s wife31 minutes ago
-
4 booked for violating tenancy law31 minutes ago
-
6 outlaws arrested, arms, liquor recovered31 minutes ago
-
SDPI's 27th SDC conference to start on Monday41 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam Nawaz to leave for London on 5th41 minutes ago
-
Massive forest fire ravages Lower Galyat, local efforts to control blaze fall short41 minutes ago
-
AJK President calls on Scandinavian nations to advocate Kashmir peace41 minutes ago