Anti-polio Drive In 13 Districts From Mar 13

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Anti-polio drive in 13 districts from Mar 13

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :The anti-polio campaign in 13 districts of Punjab would start from March 13 and as many as 11.35 million children up to the age of five years would be immunized.

The campaign will last for seven days in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad and for five days in Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, DG Khan, Layyah, Mianwali, Multan, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sheikhupura and Sialkot.

The Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhter Zaman stated while reviewed the arrangements in a meeting held at Civil Secretariat here on Friday.

Caretaker Minister for Primary Healthcare Dr. Jamal Nasir, all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated in the meeting through video link whereas the Secretary Specialized Healthcare, Secretary Primary Healthcare, officials of the health department and representatives of international organizations working for polio eradication were also present.

The Chief Secretary said it was important to continue the collective efforts against the virus. He added that the deputy commissioners should pay special attention to the quality and coverage of the anti-polio drive.

He said that the only solution to prevent poliovirus is the vaccine, therefore parents must cooperate with the teams.

The Secretary Primary Healthcare informed the meeting that more than 90,000 polio workers would perform duties during the campaign.

"Special points were set up for the coverage of the moving population "he concluded.

