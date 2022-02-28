Anti-polio drive in 29 KP districts begins

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :An anti-polio campaign has been launched in 29 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) from Monday to vaccinate 6.2 million children under the age of five.

According to the details released by the KP Emergency Operations Center, the supply of vaccines in these districts has been completed and the campaign plan has been shared with the anti-polio workers.

The center said that a total of 62,24,792 children under the age of five will be vaccinated against polio for which 30,822 teams including 27,610 mobile teams, 1,909 fixed teams, 1,155 transit teams and 148 roaming teams have been formulated.

In Peshawar, the anti-polio campaign will continue till 6th March during which over 0.8 million children will be vaccinated against the crippling diseases in the district. For Peshawar, 2496 teams have been formed and significant security arrangements have been made for the security of the workers.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to deploy over 43,000 security personnel to guard vaccinators during the anti-polio campaign in 29 districts of the province.