Anti-polio drive in Attock from March 29

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Around 0.3 million children up to the age of five years will be administered polio drops across Attock district during a five days campaign being launched from March 29.

"The five-day polio vaccination drive should be conducted under strict preventive measures for Covid-19". This was empathized by Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar while chairing a meeting in this context at Attock on Friday which was attended by Chief executive officer Health Dr Jawad Ellahi, assistant commissioners, DDHOs Health of six different tehsils, Superintendent Vaccination, Incharge Polio Control Room and representatives of World Health Organization.

He urged that a 'no touch' vaccination method should be adopted so that distance is maintained between the frontline worker and child.

He said health department teams must ensure that polio drops are administered to all children between the ages of one to five, adding parents must cooperate with the teams to make the campaign a success.

The health officials informed that as many as 1100 teams have been constituted; they will be present at all entry and exit points of the city, bus stands, railway stations, hospitals and health centers.

They further revealed that 100 fixed teams and 35 transit teams have been constituted. Representatives of the World Health Organization on this occasion have informed that Punjab reported 14 polio cases in 2020 so far.

He said adequate security measures have been adopted by the government to protect the anti-polio teams who would visit door-to-door to achieve their target.

He informed that a large number of well-equipped cops of district police were deployed with different anti-polio teams. The sources in the health department said the campaign was launched on the directives of provincial authorities after a vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (VDPV2) case emerged in the district on July 12 last year. The drive was initially for five days to administer polio drops to 296,662 children across the district under the supervision of representatives from provincial and Federal health authorities and the World Health Organisation (WHO).