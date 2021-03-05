UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-polio Drive In Attock From March 29

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 09:25 PM

Anti-polio drive in Attock from March 29

Around 0.3 million children up to the age of five years will be administered polio drops across Attock district during a five days campaign being launched from March 29

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Around 0.3 million children up to the age of five years will be administered polio drops across Attock district during a five days campaign being launched from March 29.

"The five-day polio vaccination drive should be conducted under strict preventive measures for Covid-19". This was empathized by Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar while chairing a meeting in this context at Attock on Friday which was attended by Chief executive officer Health Dr Jawad Ellahi, assistant commissioners, DDHOs Health of six different tehsils, Superintendent Vaccination, Incharge Polio Control Room and representatives of World Health Organization.

He urged that a 'no touch' vaccination method should be adopted so that distance is maintained between the frontline worker and child.

He said health department teams must ensure that polio drops are administered to all children between the ages of one to five, adding parents must cooperate with the teams to make the campaign a success.

The health officials informed that as many as 1100 teams have been constituted; they will be present at all entry and exit points of the city, bus stands, railway stations, hospitals and health centers.

They further revealed that 100 fixed teams and 35 transit teams have been constituted. Representatives of the World Health Organization on this occasion have informed that Punjab reported 14 polio cases in 2020 so far.

He said adequate security measures have been adopted by the government to protect the anti-polio teams who would visit door-to-door to achieve their target.

He informed that a large number of well-equipped cops of district police were deployed with different anti-polio teams. The sources in the health department said the campaign was launched on the directives of provincial authorities after a vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (VDPV2) case emerged in the district on July 12 last year. The drive was initially for five days to administer polio drops to 296,662 children across the district under the supervision of representatives from provincial and Federal health authorities and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Related Topics

World Police Polio Punjab Visit Attock March July 2020 All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Family alleges doctors' negligence after teenager ..

4 minutes ago

US Optimism That COVID-19 Crisis is Easing Hits Re ..

4 minutes ago

France Opens Probe Against Eco-Activists For Paint ..

9 minutes ago

Relief for fans as Luxembourg heads back to the mo ..

9 minutes ago

US hiring surges in February as Democrats move on ..

9 minutes ago

Canada approves Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.