Anti-polio Drive In Bahawalpur From Monday

Muhammad Irfan Published December 15, 2024 | 03:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) All departments concerned have made arrangements to launch an anti-polio drive from Monday to vaccinate around 824,000 children below five.

Official sources said that several stakeholders including the district management, Health Department, Bahawal Victoria Hospital, Sir Sadique Civil Hospital and others will participate in the vaccination drive.

Chief Executive Officer, Health Department, Dr. Aamir Bashir, said that hundreds of teams had been constituted to vaccinate around 824,000 children below the age five in Bahawalpur. “Teams have completed their training and they are ready to vaccinate 824,000 children in Bahawalpur from Monday," he added

