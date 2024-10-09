Anti-polio Drive In Bahawalpur From Oct 28
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 09, 2024 | 05:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) A five-day anti-polio campaign will begin across the district on October 28 during which
over 824,000 children under five years of age would be administered polio vaccine in
the district.
This was disclosed in a meeting chaired by Bahawalpur Deputy Commissioner Dr Farhan
Farooq.
Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Dr. Sana Ramchand, CEO Health Dr. Aamir Bashir,
Deputy District Health Officers, WHO representatives, and officials from relevant departments,
while Assistant Commissioners from other tehsils participated via video link.
Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq emphasized that to ensure the success of polio
eradication campaign, all children in the district should receive the protective vaccine drops
and no child should be left without polio vaccine during the period.
He directed the officials from health department and other related departments to effectively
monitor polio teams in the field.
He also stated that officials from departments concerned
should work in a better coordination during the polio eradication campaign.
Chief Executive Officer of the District Health Authority Dr Aamir Bashir informed the meeting
that during the polio prevention campaign, from October 28 to 30, polio teams would visit
households to administer vaccine to children up to five years old, and children who miss out
the vaccine for any reason would receive the vaccine during catch-up activities on October 31
and November 1.
He mentioned that 3,276 mobile teams, 195 fixed teams, and 136 transit teams had been
formed for this purpose. He further stated the performance of polio teams would be monitored
in the field, and 667 area in-charges and 132 union council monitoring officers would serve
during the polio eradication campaign.
