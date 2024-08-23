Anti-polio Drive In Bahawalpur From Sept 9
Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2024 | 06:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) As many as 824,000 children under five years of age would be administered polio vaccine during the five-day anti-polio drive, starting from September 9 in the district.
This was disclosed in a meeting, presided over by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa at the committee room, here on Friday.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumaira Rabbani, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Amir Bashir, Deputy District Health Officers, representatives from the World Health Organisation, and officials concerned.
The deputy commissioner emphasised the importance of ensuring that all children under the age of five receive the vaccination, stating that no child should miss out during the campaign.
He instructed the Health Department officials to effectively monitor the polio teams in the field.
Chief Executive Officer of the District Health Authority Dr. Amir Bashir briefed that during the polio prevention campaign, from September 9 to 11, teams will go door-to-door to vaccinate children under five years old. Any children who are unable to receive the vaccine for any reason will have a catch-up activity on September 12 and 13. He added that a total of 3,276 mobile teams, 195 fixed teams, and 136 transit teams have been formed for the polio campaign. Furthermore, the performance of the polio teams will be monitored in the field.
