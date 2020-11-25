Anti-polio drive in Bajaur from Nov 30

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :The five-day anti polio vaccination drive would start in district Bajaur from November 30 to December 4 where the children under the age of five would be immunized against the crippling polio disease.

Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for the campaign, Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Fayyaz Khan Sherpao directed all the stakeholders to play their imperative role in vaccination of the target population of children.

He said it was our joint responsibility to protect the coming generation from permanent disabilities and vaccinate them on priority basis. He directed the health teams and polio workers to make the upcoming drive successful by reaching out all the children under the age of five.

The meeting was attended by DPO Shahzada Kokab, ADC Zamin Khan, ACs MS Dr Wazir Khan, District Health Officer Dr Adnan and representatives of WHO and line departments.