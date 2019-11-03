UrduPoint.com
Anti-polio Drive In City From Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 07:20 PM

Anti-polio drive in city from Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :An anti-polio drive will be launched in the city from Monday, Nov 4.

The district administration has formed different teams to monitor the anti-polio drive and make it successful.

The city health department has also formed teams to administer anti-polio drops to all children under five years of age.

The security matters of the anti-polio teams were also reviewed.

