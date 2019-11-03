Anti-polio Drive In City From Monday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :An anti-polio drive will be launched in the city from Monday, Nov 4.
The district administration has formed different teams to monitor the anti-polio drive and make it successful.
The city health department has also formed teams to administer anti-polio drops to all children under five years of age.
The security matters of the anti-polio teams were also reviewed.