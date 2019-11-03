Anti-polio drive in city from Monday

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :An anti-polio drive will be launched in the city from Monday, Nov 4.

The district administration has formed different teams to monitor the anti-polio drive and make it successful.

The city health department has also formed teams to administer anti-polio drops to all children under five years of age.

The security matters of the anti-polio teams were also reviewed.