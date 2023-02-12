UrduPoint.com

Anti-Polio Drive In Dera From Monday Aiming 364422 Children

Published February 12, 2023

Anti-Polio drive in Dera from Monday aiming 364422 children

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :The anti-polio campaign is going to start from Monday in the district under which about 364422 children of under five year of age would be administered anti-polio drops.

According to a press release issued here, the health department had set a target of 364422 children to be administered anti-polio drops during this campaign which would be continued till February 19, 2023.

In this regard, 2403 experienced teams have been formed to achieve this target. Moreover, adequate arrangements have been made for the security of the polio teams.

District Health Officer (DHO) Mahmood Jan urged upon the parents to cooperate with the health department to ensure administering anti-polio drops to all children of under five year of age.

He asked the parents to get their children administered anti-polio drops in order to save them from life-long disability.

Meanwhile, Additional SP Dera Muhammad Javed Khan along with officers of Pak-Army inspected the security arrangements made for the ant-polio campaign in Khoi Bhara and Kirri Shamozai areas.

During their visit, the on-duty personnel were directed to remain alert to deal with any situation.

