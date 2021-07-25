UrduPoint.com
Anti-polio Drive In Faisalabad From Aug 2

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 04:50 PM

Anti-polio drive in Faisalabad from Aug 2

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 1,326,937 children, under five years of age, will be administered polio vaccine during the five day anti-polio drive starting from August 2 in the district.

The health department has constituted 3,549 teams including fixed, transit and mobile.

This was disclosed at a meeting held with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali in the chair here on Sunday.

Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Mushtaq Sipra, District Health OfficerDr Bilal Ahmed and others were present.

