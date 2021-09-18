Anti-polio drive in Faisalabad from Sept 20

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 1.3 million children, under five years of age will be administered polio vaccine during the five day anti-polio drive starting from September 20 in the district. The Health Department constituted 4,870 teams including fixed, transit and mobile.

This was disclosed in a meeting held with Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad in the chair here on Saturday. ADC Headquarters Muhammad Khalid, CEO DHA Dr.Mushtaq Sipra, DHO Dr. Bilal Ahmad and others were present.

The DC directed all departments concerned to perform duty vigilantly to achieve the 100 percent target. He clarified that every round of polio was important, therefore, awareness of parents should be continued before and during the campaign. The DC appealed to the parents to come forward and play their role in ensuring vaccination of their children to eradicate the crippling disease. He said staff deployed for the campaign had been warned that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.