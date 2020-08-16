Anti-polio drive in full swing

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) ::The three-day anti-polio drive is in full swing as health teams are administering vaccine to 644,660 children below five years age in the district.

This was stated by Chief Executive Officer Health department Kasur Dr. Mubashar Latif while talking to APP here on Sunday.

He said the drive would conclude on August 17, however, August 18 would be observed as follow-up day to administer anti-polio drops to leftover children.

He further said that SOPs regarding COVID-19 were also being implemented in letter and spirit during the campaign.

He appealed to the parents to cooperate with the polio workers of health department and get their children administered polio vaccine to save them from the crippling disease.