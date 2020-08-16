UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-polio Drive In Full Swing

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 12:20 PM

Anti-polio drive in full swing

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) ::The three-day anti-polio drive is in full swing as health teams are administering vaccine to 644,660 children below five years age in the district.

This was stated by Chief Executive Officer Health department Kasur Dr. Mubashar Latif while talking to APP here on Sunday.

He said the drive would conclude on August 17, however, August 18 would be observed as follow-up day to administer anti-polio drops to leftover children.

He further said that SOPs regarding COVID-19 were also being implemented in letter and spirit during the campaign.

He appealed to the parents to cooperate with the polio workers of health department and get their children administered polio vaccine to save them from the crippling disease.

Related Topics

Polio Kasur August Sunday From

Recent Stories

Imtiaz’s Mission Re-Invention: All You Need To K ..

35 minutes ago

UAE Press: Biomedical centre is UAE’s healing to ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 21.45 million, d ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 16, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Emirati, Israeli companies sign R&amp;D agreement ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.