Anti-Polio drive in full swing

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Waqar Hassan Cheema has said that the week-long anti-polio campaign, which began in all tehsils and towns of Rawalpindi district, entered its third day on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Waqar Hassan Cheema has said that the week-long anti-polio campaign, which began in all tehsils and towns of Rawalpindi district, entered its third day on Thursday.

He informed that the immunisation campaign was in full swing while over 500,000 children have so far been administered the polio vaccine.

The DC directed the officials concerned to remain present in the field and ensure the monitoring of polio workers so that no child could miss immunization.

He said that 4,199 teams, including 3,680 mobile teams, 866 area in-charges, and 245 medical officers were participating in the campaign, observing COVID-19 health guidelines such as using masks and sanitisers.

Cheema said the drive was also being utilized to create awareness about anti-dengue preventive measures.

He said, "320 fixed centres have been set up while children coming from outside were being vaccinated at 199 transit points of the district."He said that the set target to cover as many as 10,15,000 children below five years of age would be achieved by May 21.