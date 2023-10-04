Open Menu

Anti-Polio Drive In Full Swing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2023 | 08:49 PM

Anti-Polio drive in full swing

Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of District Health Authority Dr Ejaz Ahmed has said that the week-long anti-polio campaign, which began in the district on October 2 successfully entered into its 3rd day on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of District Health Authority Dr Ejaz Ahmed has said that the week-long anti-polio campaign, which began in the district on October 2 successfully entered into its 3rd day on Wednesday.

Under the drive, he said, over 500,000 children have so far administered the polio vaccine while the set target to cover 10,15,262 children would be achieved by October 8.

He informed that 4,199 teams, including 243 Union Council Medical Officers and 858 area incharges were participating in the drive while children were also immunized at 182 transit points of the district.

The CEO said that staff deployed for the campaign have been instructed that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

Ejaz advised parents to come forward and play their role to ensure vaccination of their children to eliminate the disease.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema directed polio teams to follow up on polio refusal cases and covered them on the same day adding Polio is a National issue and it is the responsibility of all to play an effective role in making the country Polio free.

Related Topics

Polio Same October All

Recent Stories

'Free, fair' polls to bring political, economic st ..

'Free, fair' polls to bring political, economic stability: Sharmila

28 minutes ago
 IESCO continues indiscriminate action against runn ..

IESCO continues indiscriminate action against running, dead defaulters

28 minutes ago
 BISE to organize Qirat, Naat and Speech competitio ..

BISE to organize Qirat, Naat and Speech competitions

28 minutes ago
 Islamic banking growing at much faster pace: Dr Sa ..

Islamic banking growing at much faster pace: Dr Sajjad Arshad

21 minutes ago
 Forget company car, France embraces the company bi ..

Forget company car, France embraces the company bike

33 minutes ago
 Man Utd sink to new depths as season comes apart

Man Utd sink to new depths as season comes apart

33 minutes ago
FM Jilani, Mongolian Deputy PM discuss bilateral t ..

FM Jilani, Mongolian Deputy PM discuss bilateral ties

33 minutes ago
 Sunak wows grassroots with speech to Tory conferen ..

Sunak wows grassroots with speech to Tory conference

31 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali inaug ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali inaugurates Mega International Live ..

31 minutes ago
 PM Sunak kickstarts UK election campaign with prom ..

PM Sunak kickstarts UK election campaign with promise of 'change'

31 minutes ago
 More than 75,000 US healthcare workers begin 3-day ..

More than 75,000 US healthcare workers begin 3-day strike

31 minutes ago
 BISP conducts E-Katchery at Zonal office

BISP conducts E-Katchery at Zonal office

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan