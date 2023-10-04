Anti-Polio drive in full swing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of District Health Authority Dr Ejaz Ahmed has said that the week-long anti-polio campaign, which began in the district on October 2 successfully entered into its 3rd day on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of District Health Authority Dr Ejaz Ahmed has said that the week-long anti-polio campaign, which began in the district on October 2 successfully entered into its 3rd day on Wednesday.

Under the drive, he said, over 500,000 children have so far administered the polio vaccine while the set target to cover 10,15,262 children would be achieved by October 8.

He informed that 4,199 teams, including 243 Union Council Medical Officers and 858 area incharges were participating in the drive while children were also immunized at 182 transit points of the district.

The CEO said that staff deployed for the campaign have been instructed that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

Ejaz advised parents to come forward and play their role to ensure vaccination of their children to eliminate the disease.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema directed polio teams to follow up on polio refusal cases and covered them on the same day adding Polio is a National issue and it is the responsibility of all to play an effective role in making the country Polio free.