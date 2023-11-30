Anti-Polio drive in full swing

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of District Health Authority Dr Ejaz Ahmed has said that the week-long anti-polio campaign, which began in the entire district on November 27 successfully entered into 4th day on Thursday.

Under the drive, he said, over 700,000 children have so far administered the polio vaccine while the set target to cover 10,15,262 children would be achieved by December 2. He informed that 4,199 teams including 3,703 mobile teams, 866 area incharges,330 fixed points and 245 Union Council medical officers were participating.

He added that children were also immunized at 166 transit points in the district.

The CEO said that staff deployed for the campaign had been instructed that no negligence would be tolerated.