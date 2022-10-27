Anti-polio drive in full swing : Commissioner

Commissioner Rawalpindi Saqib Manan Thursday said that the five-day anti-polio campaign, which began in all tehsils of the district on October 24, was in full swing

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Saqib Manan Thursday said that the five-day anti-polio campaign, which began in all tehsils of the district on October 24, was in full swing.

Chairing a meeting to review the ongoing campaign arrangements, he said that the set target would be achieved.

Saqib informed that as many as 194,913 had been vaccinated, while the target for the initial three days was 189,662.

He added that 21,941 children had also been covered out of the 35,007 unattended kids.

However, he admitted that the campaign faced disturbance in 43 union councils due to protests.

Meanwhile,In-charge Anti Polio drive, Ch Muhammad Hussain, told APP that under the drive,3000 polio teams, 396 area In-charges and 204 medical officers were participating in the campaign to vaccinate 917,285 children below five years of age.

In addition, children were also immunized at 307 fixed centres and 182 transit points in the district.

He hoped the set target would be covered in the next two days.

Hussain advised parents to come forward and play their role in ensuring the vaccination of their children to eliminate the crippling disease.

/395