Anti-polio drive in Karachi to begin from August 15

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The anti-polio campaign to administer to anti polio drops to 2.3 million children in all six districts of the city will begin from August 15.

The drive will continue for six days and will conclude on August 20th, said a news release issued from Commissioner Karachi office on Wednesday.

The decision to launch the campaign was taken in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Karachi Iftikhr Shallwani.

The meeting was attended among others by Coordinator of Emergency Operation Centre Fayaz Abbasi Additional Commissioner Karachi-I Asad Ali Khan, Deputy Commissioners, senior officials of health department including District and Town health officers, and senior officers of Police and Pakistan Rangers, representatives of WHO, UNICEF, and The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

It was decided in the meeting that all deputy commissioners would arrange meetings with the community leaders so as to the campaign for eradication of polio could be made effective.

Commissioner said that the community leaders and religious leaders have their influence in the society and their engagements and support could be more helpful.

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani appealed the parents to cooperate with the polio teams.