UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-polio Drive In Khanewal From Aug 17

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 04:27 PM

Anti-polio drive in Khanewal from Aug 17

Five days anti-polio drive will commence from August - 17 across the district

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Five days anti-polio drive will commence from August - 17 across the district.

Strategy has been devised to keep polio workers and kids safe from Covid-19 during the drive.

District anti-polio committee meeting led by Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi was held on Saturday.

DC ordered to hold mock exercise for polio teams regarding Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) before start of polio drive.

Agha Zaheer Abbas said that face masks and sanitizers will be provided to all polio workers during the drive.

The screening of polio workers will also be made before the drive on daily basis. The 100 percent polio drive targets will be achieved.

DC hailed CEO Health Dr Maria and her team over better performance during action against quacks.

DC also reviewed anti-corona and dengue drives during the meeting.

Related Topics

Dengue Polio August All From

Recent Stories

New ADEK activity platform allows kids to explore, ..

27 minutes ago

Russia reports 5,871 new coronavirus cases

27 minutes ago

SSC launches Basketball Skills Challenge

42 minutes ago

Pakistani-Emirati Hospital on frontline against CO ..

57 minutes ago

PCTB MD bans 100 books for carrying anti-Pakistan ..

59 minutes ago

Prof. Atta inaugurates research centre after his n ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.