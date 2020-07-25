Anti-polio drive in Khanewal from Aug 17

(@FahadShabbir)

Five days anti-polio drive will commence from August - 17 across the district

Strategy has been devised to keep polio workers and kids safe from Covid-19 during the drive.

District anti-polio committee meeting led by Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi was held on Saturday.

DC ordered to hold mock exercise for polio teams regarding Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) before start of polio drive.

Agha Zaheer Abbas said that face masks and sanitizers will be provided to all polio workers during the drive.

The screening of polio workers will also be made before the drive on daily basis. The 100 percent polio drive targets will be achieved.

DC hailed CEO Health Dr Maria and her team over better performance during action against quacks.

DC also reviewed anti-corona and dengue drives during the meeting.