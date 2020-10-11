Anti-polio drive in Sargodha from Oct 26

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :More than 648,650 children under five years of age will be administered anti-polio drops in the district during the vaccine drive starting from October 26.

This was told in a meeting held here on Sunday with Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh in the chair.

The meeting was told that 1739 teams had been constituted for drive which included 1460 mobile teams, 198 fixed teams, 14 Roaming and 67 transit teams.

To make the campaign a success, 3784 field personnel from the health department and other departments will go door to door to administer vaccine to the children in 167 Union councils of district.

Door-to-door campaign will continue from October 26 to 28, whereas, October 29 and 30 are reserved days for left out children.

The DC directed to use masks, gloves and hand sanitizers during the campaign in order to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

He said that all-out efforts were needed to make the campaign successful and make the district polio-free.

The meeting was attended by ADCG Bilal Feroze, CEO Health AuthorityDr Rai Samiullah, ACs of all Tehsils and officers concerned.