Anti-polio Drive In Sialkot From Dec 16
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The 5-day anti-polio drive will begin from December 16 in the district, during
which vaccine would be administered to 800,000 children under five years
of age.
This was disclosed at a review meeting held here on Thursday with Deputy
Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial in the chair.
The DC said that 6,500 officers and employees would visit door to door
and administer vaccine to children. He directed the officers concerned
to ensure 100 percent coverage and negligence in this regard would not
be tolerated.
He said, though polio eradication was the Primary responsibility of health
department, but all departments, including the police, will also play their
role to make the polio campaign successful.
He said that along with mapping the area of the mobile teams, their GPS
tracking would also be done so that 100 percent results of campaign could
be achieved.
He said that traffic police staff and security teams would be present at the
transit points at all times and would ensure that the passenger children
were administered polio drops.
The Deputy Commissioner said the government would be requested
to set up a permanent polio post at the general bus stand.
