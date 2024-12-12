Open Menu

Anti-polio Drive In Sialkot From Dec 16

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2024 | 02:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The 5-day anti-polio drive will begin from December 16 in the district, during

which vaccine would be administered to 800,000 children under five years

of age.

This was disclosed at a review meeting held here on Thursday with Deputy

Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial in the chair.

The DC said that 6,500 officers and employees would visit door to door

and administer vaccine to children. He directed the officers concerned

to ensure 100 percent coverage and negligence in this regard would not

be tolerated.

He said, though polio eradication was the Primary responsibility of health

department, but all departments, including the police, will also play their

role to make the polio campaign successful.

He said that along with mapping the area of the mobile teams, their GPS

tracking would also be done so that 100 percent results of campaign could

be achieved.

He said that traffic police staff and security teams would be present at the

transit points at all times and would ensure that the passenger children

were administered polio drops.

The Deputy Commissioner said the government would be requested

to set up a permanent polio post at the general bus stand.

