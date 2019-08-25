UrduPoint.com
Anti-polio Drive In Tehsil Bhera From Aug 26

Umer Jamshaid 59 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 03:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) ::As many as 55,514 children under five years of age will be administered polio vaccine during the 3-day anti-Polio drive starting from August 26 at tehsil Bhera.

According to official sources, the health department has completed all arrangements in this regard.

A total of 173 teams have been formed while 386 staffers of the health and others departments will administer anti-polio drops.

