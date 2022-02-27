Anti-polio drive inaugurate in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :The 5-day anti-polio drive was inaugurated here on Sunday, during which 585,366 children under five years of age would be administrated vaccine from February 28 to March 4.

For this purpose, 2143 teams including 1941 mobile teams, 133 fixed teams and 69 transit/roaming teams have been formed, which would administer polio vaccine to children at Lorry Adda, Railway Station, Main Bazaars and Squares.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance Sialkot Syeda Amina Maududi, Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Sialkot Dr. Aslam Chaudhry, DHO Dr. Ahmed Nasir and Dr Shehzad Iqbal along with UNICEF Representative inaugurated the National Anti-Polio Campaign by vaccinating children against polio at Primary Health Center Muradpur.

ADC Finance Syeda Amina Maududi said the health department and the district administration were committed to make the anti-polio campaign successful to rid the society from crippling disease.

She said that during the five-day campaign, it would be ensured that no child was left without polio vaccine.

The ADC Finance said that special care would be taken for fingerprinting of children and indoor marking of all houses after vaccination and foolproof monitoring of anti-polio would be done during the polio campaign.

CEO Health Dr Muhammad Aslam Chaudhry said that 192 Union Council Monitoring Officers and 370 Area In-charges would perform their responsibilities for monitoring the campaign.

He said that for making the national campaign a successful, officers and employees of revenue department, district police, traffic police, Rescue-1122, District Regional Transport Authority, DistrictPeace Committee, Information Department, Social Welfare Department, Population Welfare Department,NGO and Agriculture would support.