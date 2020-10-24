UrduPoint.com
Anti Polio Drive Inaugurated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 05:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Firdous Rai along with Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali inaugurated another round of anti polio campaign at Red Crescent Hospital here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Commissioner said that every effort should be made to make the polio campaign 100 percent successful and it should be implemented as per the micro-plan. He said that the message of two drops of polio vaccine to every child up to the age of five years should be clearly conveyed.

He said that the message of anti-polio should be conveyed from house to house so that no child be deprived of immunization.

DHO Dr Bilal Ahmad said that anti polio drive will commence from October 26 (Monday) and more than 1.381 million children up to the age of five years would be vaccinatedin district Faisalabad. More than 3,500 teams have been be deployed for anti polio driveand all resources would be utilized for the success of the campaign, he added.

