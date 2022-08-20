UrduPoint.com

Anti-polio Drive Inaugurated

Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Anti-polio drive inaugurated

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali formally inaugurated anti-polio drive by administering polio vaccine to children at the Mian Mir Hospital here on Saturday.

During the five-day drive starting from August 22, around two million children under five years of age would be administrated polio vaccine and for this purpose, 6,360 teams had been formed.

Talking on the occasion, DC Muhammad Ali said that union council monitoring officers and area in-charges would perform duties in the field to make polio drive a success. He maintained that all district officers and assistant commissioners would monitor the drive in their respective tehsil.

He urged the parents to get their children administered anti-polio drops to protect them from crippling disease.

The DC warned that no one would be allowed to show careless attitude towards the campaign. He said that immunization of every child below five years of age would be ensured.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Murtaza inspected anti-dengue measures at Union Council 82 Islampura, where he observed attendance of denguesquad deputed on field duty in the area and monitored indoor and outdoor denguesurveillance.

