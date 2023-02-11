UrduPoint.com

Anti-polio Drive Inaugurated

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Anti-polio drive inaugurated

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Shahid Abbas Kathia formally inaugurated anti-polio drive by administering polio vaccine to children at the Mian Mir Hospital here on Saturday.

During the seven-day drive starting from February 13, more than 2.8 million children under five years of age will be administrated polio vaccine and for this purpose, 6,360 teams had been formed.

Talking on the occasion, ADC Kathia said that union council monitoring officers and area in-charges would perform duties in the field to make polio drive a success.

He maintained that all district officers and assistant commissioners would monitor the drive in their respective tehsil.

He urged the parents to get their children administered anti-polio drops to protect them from crippling disease.

The ADC warned that no one would be allowed to show careless attitude towards thecampaign. He said that immunization of every child below five years of age would be ensured.

Related Topics

Polio February All From Million

Recent Stories

Fawad fears PDM can impose economic emergency to d ..

Fawad fears PDM can impose economic emergency to delay elections

5 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Iranian President on Nati ..

UAE leaders congratulate Iranian President on National Day

52 minutes ago
 Türkiye, Syria earthquake death toll rise to 24,1 ..

Türkiye, Syria earthquake death toll rise to 24,165

1 hour ago
 UAE President receives Chief of Army Staff of Paki ..

UAE President receives Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Pakistan calls upon world to urge India to impleme ..

Pakistan calls upon world to urge India to implement relevant UN resolutions on ..

2 hours ago
 PML-N to hold organizational convention in Islamab ..

PML-N to hold organizational convention in Islamabad today

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.