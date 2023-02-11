Anti-polio drive inaugurated

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Shahid Abbas Kathia formally inaugurated anti-polio drive by administering polio vaccine to children at the Mian Mir Hospital here on Saturday.

During the seven-day drive starting from February 13, more than 2.8 million children under five years of age will be administrated polio vaccine and for this purpose, 6,360 teams had been formed.

Talking on the occasion, ADC Kathia said that union council monitoring officers and area in-charges would perform duties in the field to make polio drive a success.

He maintained that all district officers and assistant commissioners would monitor the drive in their respective tehsil.

He urged the parents to get their children administered anti-polio drops to protect them from crippling disease.

The ADC warned that no one would be allowed to show careless attitude towards thecampaign. He said that immunization of every child below five years of age would be ensured.