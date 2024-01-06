Anti-polio drive inaugurated

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh inaugurated a weeklong anti-polio drive here on Saturday, in which more than 1.536 million children would be vaccinated in Faisalabad.

Giving drops to children at Hilal-e-Ahmar (Red Crescent) Maternity Hospital, he said that 4,869 teams of health department were constituted which would remain active from January 8 to 14 (Monday to Sunday) to vaccinate children against polio.

He said that the government was committed to eradicating the poliovirus from society, however, public cooperation was imperative for a success. He directed officers of health department to ensure strict implementation of the micro-plan so that the 100 percent target of the anti-polio drive could be achieved.

He also appealed to parents to cooperate with the teams so that society could be saved from the disease.