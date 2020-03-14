UrduPoint.com
Anti-polio Drive Inaugurated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 05:50 PM

Anti-polio drive inaugurated

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) ::A 3-day round of anti-polio drive has been inaugurated at Hilal-e-Ahmar Maternity Hospital here on Saturday whereas the campaign for Teshil Tandlianwala only will commence from Monday (March 16, 2020).

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali along with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad Muhammad Ali cut the ribbon to inaugurate the anti-polio drive while CEO Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra, District Health Officer Dr Bilal Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Umar Maqbool, Medical Superintendent Dr Mukhtar Randhawa and others were also present on the occasion.

On this occasion, Divisional Commissioner said that the anti polio drive will start in Tehsil Tandlianwala only where 135,858 children up to the age of five years would be administered anti polio vaccine drops.

District Officer Health told that 321 teams have been constituted which will remain active during the campaign to achieve full target.

He said that anti polio drive will remain continue up to March 18 (Wednesday) whereas March 19 and 20 (Thursday and Friday) would be observed as "Sweeping Days" to give anti polio vaccine to the leftover children if any.

In this connection, all types of media will be used besides making announcements through loudspeakers of the mosques to persuade the parents for cooperation with anti polio teams, he added.

