Anti-polio drive inaugurated at BVH, more than 0.7 mln children to be vaccinated

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia on Monday inaugurated the anti-polio campaign at Outdoor of Bahawal Victoria Hospital here.

The children up to 5 years of age would be vaccinated under the drive. Deputy Commissioner said that the officers and staff of the Health Department and other concerned departments should play their role in making this five-day anti-polio campaign successful.

He said that the members of the anti-polio teams should perform their duties with complete dedication.

He said that anti-polio teams would go door to door from December 13 to 15 to vaccinate children.

The left out children would be vaccinated on December 16 and 17 under catch-up activity.

During this campaign, more than 760,000 children will be vaccinated. In order to make this campaign successful, as many as 2343 mobile teams, 173 fixed teams and 133 transit teams will be mobilized in the field and 477 supervisors will monitor the drive.