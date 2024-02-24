Open Menu

Anti-polio Drive Inaugurated In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Anti-polio drive inaugurated in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh inaugurated a week-long anti-polio drive by dispensing drops to the children in Allied Hospital-1 here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that 4,869 teams were constituted to vaccinate 1.64 million children up to the age of 5 years in the district. He said that the polio campaign would commence in Faisalabad from February 26 and the anti-polio teams would pay door-to-door visits to administer drops up to March 3, 2024.

He said that static teams would also remain available at public places across the district including lorry adda, railway stations, motorway interchanges, parks, markets, shopping malls, etc.

so that children traveling with their parents could also be vaccinated.

He also directed health officers to ensure strict monitoring of the campaign to accomplish its target.

CEO Health Dr Asfandyar, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Azmat Abbas, Medical Superintendent (MS) Allied Hospital-1 Dr Muhammad Faheem Yousad, DDHO Dr Azeem Arshad and others were also preset on the occasion.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Polio Motorway February March Market From Million

Recent Stories

realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note ..

Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds

36 minutes ago
 Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Kara ..

Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi

1 hour ago
 Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be prem ..

Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joi ..

Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case tria ..

Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing

3 hours ago
 Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooper ..

Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields

4 hours ago
Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath

Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024

8 hours ago
 International Conference on advances in Civil, env ..

International Conference on advances in Civil, environmental engineering conclud ..

16 hours ago
 Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui pa ..

Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui passes away in Dubai

16 hours ago
 Ashrafi stresses religious diversity as key to Pak ..

Ashrafi stresses religious diversity as key to Pakistan's harmony

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan