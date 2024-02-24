Anti-polio drive inaugurated in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh inaugurated a week-long anti-polio drive by dispensing drops to the children in Allied Hospital-1 here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that 4,869 teams were constituted to vaccinate 1.64 million children up to the age of 5 years in the district. He said that the polio campaign would commence in Faisalabad from February 26 and the anti-polio teams would pay door-to-door visits to administer drops up to March 3, 2024.

He said that static teams would also remain available at public places across the district including lorry adda, railway stations, motorway interchanges, parks, markets, shopping malls, etc.

so that children traveling with their parents could also be vaccinated.

He also directed health officers to ensure strict monitoring of the campaign to accomplish its target.

CEO Health Dr Asfandyar, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Azmat Abbas, Medical Superintendent (MS) Allied Hospital-1 Dr Muhammad Faheem Yousad, DDHO Dr Azeem Arshad and others were also preset on the occasion.