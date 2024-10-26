Anti-polio drive inaugurated in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir inaugurated a week-long anti-polio drive here on Saturday.

He dispensed polio vaccine to children in Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Hospital Haseeb Shaheed Colony and said that 4,922 polio teams were constituted for anti polio campaign which would commence from Monday (October 28, 2024).

He said that the drive would continue for a week during which 1.6004 million children up to the age of five years would be vaccinated against polio disease.

He said that the government was committed to weed out polio menace once for all. In this connection, a microplan was devised to ensure accomplishment of 100 percent target of the anti-polio drive.

He directed the anti polio teams to perform their duties honestly and dedicatedly so that no child could remain without polio drops.

He said that double monitoring of the anti polio drive would be ensure and strict action would be taken against the responsible if found involved in negligence, lethargy or delinquency in this regard, he added.

The DC also directed the health officers to ensure presence static teams at all bus stations, railway stations, parks, motorway interchanges and other public points for vaccination of the children traveling with their parents and family elders.

CEO Health Dr Asfandyar, DHO Dr Azmat Abbas, DDHO City Dr Azeem Arshad and others were also present on the occasion.