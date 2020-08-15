Anti-polio drive inaugurated in Kasur

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Manzar Javed Ali on Saturday inaugurated anti-polio drive at DHQ hospital by giving vaccine drops to children

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Manzar Javed Ali on Saturday inaugurated anti-polio drive at DHQ hospital by giving vaccine drops to children.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the drive would continue till August 17 while August 18 would be observed as follow-up day.

During the drive, he said 644,660 children under five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops in the district. Special security have been made for polio workers, he added.

The DC urged the people to cooperate with polio workers in getting their children administered anti-polio drops.