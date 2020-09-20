UrduPoint.com
Anti-polio Drive Inaugurated In Kasur

Faizan Hashmi 53 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 03:10 PM

Anti-polio drive inaugurated in Kasur

KASUR, Sept 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :-:Additional deputy commissioner general Shabbir Hussain Cheema inaugurated anti-polio drive by administering vaccine to a children at DHQ hospital here on Sunday.

Talking on the occasion, the ADCG said that 644,660 children under five years of age would be administrated anti-polio drops in the district during the drive starting from September 21 to 23, 2020 while September 24 and 25 would be observed as followup days.

He said that 1492 teams including 1293 mobile, 126 static and 73 transit teams had been constituted under the supervision of 291 area in-charges.

Giving break-up, Cheema said that anti-polio drops would be administrated to 239,942 children in Tehsil Kasur, 67,797 in Tehsil Kot Radha Kishan, 162,000 in Tehsil Chunian and 174,921 in Tehsil Pattoki.

