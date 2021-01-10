Anti-polio drive inaugurated in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Shabir Hussain Cheema inaugurated an anti-polio campaign after vaccinating children at the District Headquater Hospital (DHQ) here on Sunday.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Iqbal Javed, MS Dr Laiq Chaudry, DHO Dr Mubashir Latif and others were also present.

On this occasion, he said 644,660 children across the district would be vaccinated and 1,381 mobile teams had been formed for the campaign.