Anti-polio Drive Inaugurated In Kasur

Sun 28th March 2021 | 11:30 AM

Anti-polio drive inaugurated in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull inaugurated anti-polio campaign at District headquarters Hospital (DHQ) here on Sunday by administrating drops to children.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Authority Dr Iqbal Javed, Programme Director DHDC Dr Imtiaz Ahmed Aulakh, MS Dr Laiq Chaudhry, doctors and others were also present on the occasion.

The DC said the anti-polio campaign was starting from March 29 during which 541,336 children under five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops.

For this purpose, 117 UCMOs, 313 Area In-charges, 1,381 mobile teams, 131 static, 74 transit teams and 3,444 polio workers would administrate vaccine amid strict compliance of corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), she said.

She directed the officers concerned to ensure hundred percent coverage so that no child left without polio vaccine in the district.

However, assistant commissioners have also inaugurated anti-polio drive in their respective tehsils.

