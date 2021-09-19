UrduPoint.com

Anti-polio Drive Inaugurated In Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull inaugurated an anti-polio campaign by vaccinating a child at the District Headquaters (DHQ) Hospital, here on Sunday Speaking on the occasion, she said that the anti-polio campaign would start from September 20 to 24, in which more than 535,000 children under five years of age would be administered polio drops in the district.

Asia Gull said that 1,882 mobile teams, 131 fixed, 57 transit teams and 4,447 polio workers will be on duty during the campaign.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Azhar Abbas Naqvi, Programme Director DHDC Dr Imtiaz Ahmed Olakh, MS Dr Laiq Chaudhry, AMS Dr Fayyaz Ahmed and others were also present.

