Anti-polio Drive Inaugurated In Kasur

Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2023 | 03:20 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Ahmed Mohal formally inaugurated the five-day anti-polio drive starting from January 16, by administering vaccine to children at DHQ hospital here on Saturday.

Addressing on the occasion, he said that more than 700,000 children under five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops and for this purpose, 3025 mobile, 131 fixed and 74 transit teams had been formed.

He said the polio teams would also administer vitamin 'A' to children under one year of age.

The DC urged the parents to get their children administered anti-polio drops to save them from crippling disease.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Kasur Muhammad Jaffar Chaudhry, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Saifullah, DHO Medical Superintendent Dr Abdul Qadir, Dr Hafizur Rehman and other officers of health department were also present on the occasion.

